AU-L vs BD-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 11, At Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

AU-L vs BD-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends: Captain, Vice-Captain, Prob

AU-L vs BD-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends

AU-L vs BD-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 11, At Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

My Dream11 Team Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Dream11 Team Prediction AU-L VS BD-L 2022: Best players list of AU-L vs BD-L, Australia Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Australia Legends & Bangladesh Legends will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

AU-L vs BD-L My Dream11 Team

Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Mohammed Nazimuddin, Nathan Reardon, Cameron White, Shane Watson (c), Alok Kapali (vc), Brett Lee, Jason Krejza, Abdur Razzak, Shahadat Hossain

AU-L vs BD-L Probable XI

Australia Legends: Ben Dunk (wk), Nathan Reardon, Callum Ferguson, Shane Watson (c), Cameron White, Brad Hodge, John Hastings, Jason Krejza, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes, Chadd Sayers.

Bangladesh Legends: Nazimuddin, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Tushar Imran, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh (wk), Abdur Razzak, Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, Mohammad Sharif (c), Shahadat Hossain.