AU-W vs CA-W Dream11 Team Prediction Practice Match: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Australia Women vs Cricket Australia XI Practice Match at Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney at 2.10 PM IST:

AU-W vs CA-W Practice Match at Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney at 2.10 PM IST

TOSS – The toss between Australia Women vs Cricket Australia XI will take place at 1.40 PM (IST).

Time: 2.10 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Alyssa Healy (C)

Batters Phoebe Litchfield, Meg Lanning (VC), Bridget Patterson

All-Rounders Ellyse Perry, Hannah Darlington, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers Molly Strano, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham

SQUADS

Squads:

Australia Women:

Alyssa Healy (WK), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham.

Cricket Australia XI Women:

Stella Campbell, Hannah Darlington, Josie Dooley, Heather Graham, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (C), Bridget Patterson, Darcie Brown, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa.

