AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Australia Women and New Zealand Women Prediction, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s AU-W vs NZ-W: The 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is the seventh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tournament. It is currently being held in Australia between 21 February and 8 March 2020. The final will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day. It is a standalone tournament, held eight months ahead of the men’s tournament. Australia are the defending champions. For the first time at the Women’s T20 World Cup, the ICC announced the use of technology to monitor front-foot no-balls for all matches during the tournament. The third umpire will call the front-foot no-balls, communicating this with the on-field umpires.

TOSS – The toss between Australia Women and New Zealand Women will take place at 9:00 AM (IST).

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

AU-W vs NZ-W My Dream11 Team

Sophie Devine (captain), Jess Jonassen (vice captain), Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Maddy Green, Ashleigh Gardner, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Rosemary Mair, Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey

AU-W vs NZ-W Squads

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (captain), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Erin Burns, Molly Strano

New Zealand Women: Rachel Priest (wk), Maddy Green, Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Anna Peterson, Lea Tahuhu, Katey Martin, Leigh Kasperek, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Holly Huddleston

