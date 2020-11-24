AUK vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s ECS T10 – Malta November 25 Match 3

Dream11 Team Prediction

AUK vs AUM: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s ECS T10 – Malta November 25 Match 3:

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Malta match toss between Atlas UTC Knights CC vs American University will take place at 12.30 PM (IST) – November 25 in India.

Time: 1.00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

AUK vs AUM My Dream11 Team

Keeper Tarak Shah, Avinash Dileep

Batters Saneesh Kumar, Samuel Sanish Mangat, Ciril Mathew

All-Rounders Zoheb Malek (vc), Eldhose Mathew, Basil George (c)

Bowlers Jitesh Kumar Patel, Shubham Patel, Bose Paul

SQUADS

Atlas UTC Knights CC

Basil George, Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Sanish Mangat, Asif Sha, Avinash Dileep, Bose Paul, Ciril Mathew, Sujesh K Appu (c), Justin Shaju, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Alameen Begham, Akash lal Remesan, Nithin Sunny, Ajay John, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammad, Muhammad Jameel Subair, Nithin K Babu

American University of Malta

Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Nishit Bhatt, Prithvi Chauhan, Mittul Patel, Darshit Patankar, Girish Bapathu, Shiv Singh, Deepak Singh, Ravi Paul, Akhil Konda, Asif Ali Khan, Rammohan Gardas

