AUK vs OTG Dream11 Team Prediction Ford Trophy: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s New Zealand ODD Match

AUK vs OTG Dream11 Team Prediction

Otago vs Auckland Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand ODD 2020 Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s AUK vs OTG Match

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction and Dream11 Guru Tips For New Zealand ODD 2020 AUK vs OTG Probable XIs, AUK vs OTG Dream11 Team Player List, AUK vs OTG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Prediction Otago vs Auckland, Fantasy Playing Tips Otago vs Auckland.

AUK vs OTG Match Details

TOSS: The New Zealand ODD 2020 match toss between Otago vs Auckland will take place at 3 AM (IST) December 8.

Time: 3.30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland

AUK vs OTG My Dream11 Team

Keeper Mitch Renwick, Ben Horne

Batters Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Will O’Donnell, Martin Guptill (C)

All-Rounders Anaru Kitchen, Ryan Harrison

Bowlers Will Somerville, Louis Delport, Travis Muller (VC)

AUK vs OTG Probable Playing XIs

Auckland: Robert O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Martin Guptill, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ollie Pringle, Brad Rodden, Louis Delport.

Otago: Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Matt Bacon, Josh Finnie, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Jarrod Mckay, Travis Muller, Dale Phillips, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon

AUK vs OTG SQUADS

Auckland: Robert O’Donnell, Graeme Beghin, Louis Delport, Martin Guptill, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Will O’Donnell, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak.

Otago: Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Josh Finnie, Llew Johnson, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Angus McKenzie, Travis Muller, Dale Phillips, Michael Rae, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AUK Dream11 Team/ OTG Dream11 Team/ Auckland Dream11 Team Prediction/ Otago Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips New Zealand ODD 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.