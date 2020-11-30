AUK vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 – Malta Match 19

AUK vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction

Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Southern Crusaders CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta 2020 Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s AUK vs SOC at SOCsa Sports Club, Malta: In the Match 19 of ECS T10 Malta on terrific Monday, Southern Crusaders CC will square off against Atlas UTC Knights CC at the SOC Marsa Sports Club, Malta. The ECS T10 Malta AUK vs SOC match will begin at 1 PM IST December 1. The top 2 of the points table will clash against each other on Tuesday. Atlas UTC Knights CC had their first game abandoned before they chased down a 68-run target in a tight game against American University of Malta. Sujesh K Appu and team then put it across Overseas CC in back-to-back games, managing to defend scores of 107 and 87 respectively, and will look to continue their momentum. On the other hand, Southern Crusaders CC have been in dominant form in the tournament so far. In the six games they played SOC have won four out of them and are on second at the points table. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Malta Match 15 AUK vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Southern Crusaders CC Dream11 Tips, AUK vs SOC Probable Playing XIs, AUK vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Southern Crusaders CC ECS T10 Malta, AUK vs SOC Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malta match toss between Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Southern Crusaders CC will take place at 12.30 PM IST December 1.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

AUK vs SOC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Gaurav Maithani, Avinash Dileep

Batsmen: Akash lal Remesan, Basil George, Micheal Goonetilleke (c), Indika Thilan Perera

All-rounders: Zeeshan Yousaf,

Bowlers: Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny

AUK vs SOC Probable Playing XIs

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Akash lal Remesan, Basil George, Alameen Begham, Avinash Dileep (wk), Sujesh K Appu (C), Bose Paul, Asif Sha, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny.

Southern Crusaders CC: Gaurav Maithani (wk), Micheal Goonetilleke (c), Indika Thilan Perera, Zeeshan Yousaf, Gopal Thakur, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Ezhaq Masih, Muhammad Bilal

AUK vs SOC Squads

Atlas UTC Knights CC (AUK): Sujesh K Appu, Alameen Begham, Bose Paul, Avinash Dileep, Justin Shaju, Ciril Mathew, Asif Sha, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Muhammed Jameel Subair, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny, Manoj SalikuSOC Panicker, Basil George, Ajay John, Akash lal Remesan.

Southern Crusaders CC (SOC): Micheal Goonetilleke, Angelo Delardon, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Royal Butt, Gopal Thakur, Ezhaq Masih, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Jamadiul Hossain

