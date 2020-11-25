AUM vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction Match 5: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s ECS T10 – Malta November 25 Wednesday

AUM vs AUK Dream11 Tips And Prediction

American University of Malta vs Atlas UTC Knights CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Malta – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s AUM vs AUK at Marsa Sports Club: In the fifth match, American University of Malta and Atlas UTC Knights CC will be in action for the second time today.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Malta match toss between American University of Malta and Atlas UTC Knights CC will take place at 4.30 PM (IST) – November 25 in India.

Time: 5.00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

AUM vs AUK My Dream11 Team

Basil George (captain), Eldhose Mathew (vice-captain), Abhishek Prajapati, Bose Paul, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Muhammed Jameel Subair, Shubham Patel, Tarak Shah, Ciril Mathew, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Saneesh Kumar

AUM vs AUK Probable Playing XIs

American University: Tarak Shah, Saneesh Kumar, Nishit Bhatt, Mittul Patel, Deepak Singh, Zoheb Malek, Amandeep Ralhan, Abhishek Prajapati, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Shubham Patel, Prithvi Chauhan

Knight CC: Avinash Dileep, Ciril Mathew, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Nithin Sunny, Alameen Abdul Lathif Laila Begham, Eldhose Mathew, Basil George, Sujesh K Appu, Bose Paul, Justin Shaju, Muhammed Jameel Subair

AUM vs AUK Full Squads

American University of Malta: Mittal Patel, Darshit Patankar, Girish Bapathu, Deepak Singh, Shiv Singh, Asif Ali Khan, Ravi Paul, Rammohan Gardas, Akhil Konda, Tarak Shah, Saneesh Kumar, Zoheb Malek, Abhishek Prajapati, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Shubham Patel, Prithvi Chauhan, Amandeep Ralhan, Darshanik Gohil, Nishit Bhatt

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Justin Shaju, Asif Sha, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Ajay John, Alameen Abdul Lathif Laila Begham, Akash Lal Ramesan, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Nithin K Babu, Avinash Dileep, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Ciril Mathew, Nithin Sunny, Basil George, Sujesh K Appu, Eldhose Mathew, Bose Paul, Muhammed Jameel Subair

