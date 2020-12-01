AUM vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 – Malta Match 22

Dream11 Team Prediction

AUM vs OVR: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 – Malta Match 22:

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malta match toss between Overseas CC vs American University of Malta will take place at 6.30 PM IST December 1.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

OVR vs AUM My Dream11 Team

Keeper Heinrich Gericke

Batters Saneesh Kumar, Daniel Kniverton, Deon Vosloo

All-Rounders Zoheb Malek (c), Abhishek Prajapati, Andy Naudi, Jurg Hirschi

Bowlers Shubham Patel, Jitesh Kumar Patel (vc), Lee Tuck

SQUADS

Overseas CC

Clyde Palmer (wk), Daniel Kniverton, Heinrich Gericke, Jurg Hirschi (c), Andy Naudi, Lee Tuck, Deon Vosloo, Christo Viljoen, Ethan Xuereb, Gerald Sant, Jack Barritt, Sean Byrne, Charl Kleinepunte, David Marks, James Spackman, Dean Stevenson, Matthew Towns

American University of Malta

Abhishek Prajapati, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar (wk), Saneesh Kumar, Mittul Patel, Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Nishit Bhatt, Amandeep Ralhan, Shubham Patel, Prithvi Chauhan, Tarak Shah, Ravi Paul, Darshanik Gohil, Asif Ali Khan, Girish Bapathu, Akhil Konda, Shiv Singh, Rammohan Gardas, Deepak Singh

