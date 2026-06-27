Auqib Nabi’s 4-wicket burst puts India A in command against Sri Lanka A, builds 170-run lead

Jammu and Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi showed his prowess with the second new ball as his four-wicket burst put India ‘A’ on the driver’s seat with a handsome overall lead of 170 runs against Sri Lanka ‘A’ on the third day of the opening ‘Test’.

Starting the day at 113 for 2, Sri Lanka ‘A’ were in a comfortable position reaching 300 for 5 when Nabi bowled a charged up spell with the second new ball to dismiss the hosts for 330.

Nabi’s figures were 4 for 58 in 19.4 overs and that gave India a substantial first innings lead of 122. India had scored 452 for six in its first essay.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

India A extend lead before stumps

At stumps, India consolidated their position further to reach 48 for no loss in the second innings although opener and first innings centurion Sai Sudharsan had to retire hurt on 4. Other opener Ayush Pandey and stylish No. 3 Devdutt Padikkal were both at the crease, batting on 20 each.

On the fourth and final day, India could look to bat till lunch and set a target of around 300 before challenging the island nation in the remaining two sessions.

Arachchige and Ashen Bandara lead Sri Lanka A fightback

On the third day, Ashen Bandara (70 off 162 balls) and skipper Sahan Arachchige (72 off 129 balls) looked very comfortable both against pacers and spinners during their 117-run third wicket stand. At one point, Lankans were 260 for 3 and not looking like losing a wicket.

In fact, Arachchige was severe on spinners Saransh Jain and Harsh Dubey, picking up three sixes apart from five boundaries. However, Jain and Dubey had the last laugh removing both caught by Devdutt.

India A strike back after taking second new ball

At 268 for 5, Anjala Bandara (15) and Ravindu Fernando (22) added 32 runs as India A skipper Jurel waited for the second new Kookaburra.

Once that came, Nabi dismissed both Bandara and Fernando caught by Devdutt and Pandey.

Sri Lanka A lost their last five wickets for just 30 runs. Nabi later came to blow away the tail with incoming deliveries that found the pads of Chamika Gunasekhara and Dulaj Samudhita.