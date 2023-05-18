Advertisement

AUS Legend Shane Watson Picks 'Next Big Name In IPL' And He's Neither Arjun Tendulkar Nor Tilak Varma

Shane Watson feels MI's 23-year-old star will be next big name in IPL.

AUS Legend Shane Watson Picks 'Next Big Name In IPL' And He's Neither Arjun Tendulkar Nor Tilak Varma
Updated: May 18, 2023 9:38 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Over the years, the IPL has produced some of the best players. Many new talents are emerging and making their names in 2023. Tilak Varma and Arjun Tendulkar, stars of the Mumbai Indians, are the talk of the town after their sensational performance.

The 20-year-old star batter who made his debut in 2022 is already probable to play for the Indian team. Varma has played 9 matches this year and smashed 274 runs with an average of 45.67. In total, he slammed 21 fours and 18 sixes. On the other hand, MI's all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut this year and took one wicket during his first match.

But when asked to choose one player who will be the next great star in the IPL, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson ignored the Mumbai Indians duo and chose a 23-year-old Australian all-rounder as the next big player of IPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals assistant coach, Watson declared that MI star Cameron Green is going to be the next big name in the IPL. Speaking about Green on Jio Cinema's show, Watson said, "I am going to say Cameron Green. He's the best on the scene already, but I think he's going to be mind-blowing in the future."

Cameron Green IPL Journey So Far

Australian all-rounder Green who was signed by Mumbai Indians for 17.50 crore played 13 matches this season and score 281 runs at an average of 40.14 and a strike rate of 146.35. In total he took 6 wickets in 13 innings.

Watson was later asked, who is the GOAT of IPL?

With a cheeky smile on his face he named former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Shane was himself part of Chennai Super Kings (2018- 2020) and played under Dhoni's captaincy.

 

Also Read

More News ›
AUS Legend Shane Watson Picks 'Next Big Name In IPL' And He's Neither Arjun Tendulkar Nor Tilak Varma
Prithvi Shaw's Celebration After Completing His 1st Fifty Of IPL 2023 Goes Viral- WATCH
IPL 2023: Rilee Rossouw, Prithvi Shaw Fifties Lead Delhi Capitals To 15-Run Win, Dent PBKS' Playoff Chances
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Rallying Around Yash Dayal On His Terrible Day Is A Phenomenal Story, Says Robin Uthappa
PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan Turns Superman To Send Back David Warner - WATCH Video
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Prithvi Shaw's Celebration After Completing His 1st Fifty Of IPL 2023 Goes Viral- WATCH

Prithvi Shaw's Celebration After Completing His 1st Fifty Of...

IPL 2023: Rilee Rossouw, Prithvi Shaw Fifties Lead Delhi Capitals To 15-Run Win, Dent PBKS' Playoff Chances

IPL 2023: Rilee Rossouw, Prithvi Shaw Fifties Lead Delhi Cap...

Live Score-PBKS vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates: PBKS vs DC 64 match Live cricket score at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Live Score-PBKS vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Upd...

BCB Announce Schedule For Afghanistan's All-Format Tour In June

BCB Announce Schedule For Afghanistan's All-Format Tour In J...

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Rallying Around Yash Dayal On His Terrible Day Is A Phenomenal Story, Says Robin Uthappa

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Rallying Around Yash Dayal On His T...

Advertisement