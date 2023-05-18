AUS Legend Shane Watson Picks 'Next Big Name In IPL' And He's Neither Arjun Tendulkar Nor Tilak Varma

Shane Watson feels MI's 23-year-old star will be next big name in IPL.

New Delhi: Over the years, the IPL has produced some of the best players. Many new talents are emerging and making their names in 2023. Tilak Varma and Arjun Tendulkar, stars of the Mumbai Indians, are the talk of the town after their sensational performance.

The 20-year-old star batter who made his debut in 2022 is already probable to play for the Indian team. Varma has played 9 matches this year and smashed 274 runs with an average of 45.67. In total, he slammed 21 fours and 18 sixes. On the other hand, MI's all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut this year and took one wicket during his first match.

But when asked to choose one player who will be the next great star in the IPL, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson ignored the Mumbai Indians duo and chose a 23-year-old Australian all-rounder as the next big player of IPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals assistant coach, Watson declared that MI star Cameron Green is going to be the next big name in the IPL. Speaking about Green on Jio Cinema's show, Watson said, "I am going to say Cameron Green. He's the best on the scene already, but I think he's going to be mind-blowing in the future."

Cameron Green IPL Journey So Far Australian all-rounder Green who was signed by Mumbai Indians for 17.50 crore played 13 matches this season and score 281 runs at an average of 40.14 and a strike rate of 146.35. In total he took 6 wickets in 13 innings.

