Batting great Ricky Ponting lashed out at Australian bowlers for not being aggressive enough against Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur. Ponting feels the Australian bowlers let the Indian duo way too comfortable at the crease as they didn’t bowl enough bouncers to them.

However, the former Australia captain heaped huge praise on Sunday and Thakur for their disciplined batting against a fierce bowling line-up. The duo led India’s fightback with a 123-run stand to bring them back into the game. Earlier, Australian bowlers dominated the visitors’ batsmen and reduced them to 186 for 6 but the Washington-Shardul duo took them to 336 in reply to hosts 369

“The batsmanship has been a real standout and their application and concentration. They didn’t throw it away. The partnership was outstanding, exactly what India needed at the time which is what they’ve been able to produce in a few Test matches,” Ponting told cricket.com.au.

“Shardul at the end went for a shot that probably wasn’t quite on but before that there wasn’t many false shots at all played by either of them.”

The spin allrounder survived for 144 deliveries in which he slammed seven boundaries and a maximum to score 62 runs. While Shardul, who opened his scoring with a magnificent six played 115 balls for 67 runs which was laced by 9 fours and 2 sixes.

Ponting said that Australia fast bowlers should have attacked the Indian lower-order with more short-pitched deliveries.

“I don’t think they were aggressive enough, didn’t bowl enough short balls. They let the Indian batsmen be way too comfortable at the crease. They almost bowled the way those batsmen would have wanted them to bowl,” said the legendary batsman.

“It wasn’t until we saw a bit of a barrage from (Mitchell) Starc and even when Shardul got out (bowled by Pat Cummins), it was no surprise it was a ball after a bouncer. I don’t think the Aussies were anywhere near aggressive enough.”

Ponting said the flat Gabba wicket did not help the lethal Australian fast bowling trio, while also crediting the Indians for their fighting spirit throughout the series.

“It’s been a bit of a struggle for them (Australian fast bowlers), the wicket’s been flat, there hasn’t been any sideways movement and certainly no swing.

“And with India we see that they just keep fighting. They’ve been up for the battle and the contest right the way through this series so far,” he said.

“Especially after Adelaide, they’ve been able to produce what they’ve needed to in big moments from there on in.”