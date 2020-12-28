Disappointed with the ‘Umpire’s Call’ rule, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has requested the ICC to look into the Decision Review System ‘thoroughly’. Tendulkar took to Twitter and voiced his concern on Monday after multiple on-field decisions were upheld by the third umpire after DRS reviews were taken by India and Australia on Day 3 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test at MCG.

Tendulkar wrote: “The reason players opt for a review is because they’re unhappy with the decision taken by the on-field umpire. The DRS system needs to be thoroughly looked into by the @ICC, especially for the ‘Umpires Call’.

The rule states that a decision can be overturned if there is conclusive evidence, while in the case of leg-before decisions – the on-field decision stays if more than half of the ball misses the stumps even after clipping the stumps.

Not just Tendulkar, Rohan Gavaskar also commented on this issue. He cited the example of Steve Smith’s dismissal as the ball was just clipping the stumps.

Smith dismissal is a perfect example !! Ball just clipping leg stump . https://t.co/qGbmQ6CbhX Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) December 28, 2020

Former Australia spin wizard Shane Warne bashed the umpire’s call decision.

“I just don’t understand the umpire’s call. If the ball is hitting the wickets (in case of lbw appeal), it has to be out,” he said on air.

At the time of filing the copy, Australia was reeling at 110 for six. Ajinkya Rahane-led India would be sensing an opportunity of leveling the four-match Test series.