Veteran Australia spinner Nathan Lyon said he is looking forward to bowl to flamboyant India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on the Gabba wicket in the ongoing fourth Test. Pant, who is known for his attacking some, played some attractive shots in the Sydney Test against Lyon. <p></p> <p></p>On Day 2 of Brisbane contest, Lyon dismissed a crucial wicket of Rohit Sharma, which is also supposed to be his 100th Test. The ace off-spinner is now just three wickets short to claim 400 scalps. <p></p> <p></p>Lyon said that he tried to bowl his best ball to Rohit who he rated as a world-class player. <p></p> <p></p>"The crowd's been amazing, Rohit is a world-class player and tried to bowl him my best ball," Lyon said during the break before stumps were called due to excessive rain. <p></p> <p></p>Lyon said he will aim to exploit the crack outside the off-stump on Day 3 of the final Test at the Gabba. <p></p> <p></p>"It was like a Day 3 wicket yesterday, and there's a nice crack outside off-stump so I'm trying to aim at that. My natural line is Paine's right glove, that's about a foot outside off-stump, and there's a nice crack on that line so hopefully, I can get something out of that," said Lyon. <p></p> <p></p>The ace spinner will look to claim his 400th wicket in the ongoing Test and is looking forward to resuming battle with Pant. <p></p> <p></p>"Rishabh always tries to smash me so I'm looking forward to bowl to him, it's always a great battle with him," said Lyon. <p></p> <p></p>Pant played a magnificent knock of 97 runs in the second innings of Sydney Test which played a monumental role in the historic draw match. <p></p> <p></p>Lyon, whose parents are at the Gabba watching him play his 100th Test, said bubble restrictions haven't allowed them to meet each other. <p></p> <p></p>"It would've been nice to go out for dinner with everyone, including my parents but there are bubble restrictions," said Lyon. <p></p> <p></p>The rain forced early stumps on Day 2 with India losing two wickets off 62.