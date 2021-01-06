India have announced their playing XI for the third Test against Australia to be played in Sydney from Thursday. Right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini will make his Test debut while Rohit Sharma is set to play his first red-ball game for India in over a year. <p></p> <p></p>The much anticipated return of Rohit, who has been a revelation since being promoted to open innings in Test, will certainly boost the touring party that drew level at one-all in Melbourne after losing the series opener in Adelaide. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit has been included in place of Mayank Agarwal who has been dropped after struggling in the first two Tests. <p></p> <p></p>"We are excited to have Rohit back, he is batting really well in the nets. Rohit will bat at the top of the order," India captain Ajinkya Rahane said during a press conference on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>There was a three-way battle between Saini, Shardul Thakur and new-comer T Natarajan for the third pacer's slot which became available after Umesh Yadav was ruled out of the remainder of the tour owing to an injury sustained during the second Test. <p></p> <p></p>On expected lines, Saini has made the cut who has so far represented India in seven ODIs and 10 T20Is since his international debut in August 2019. <p></p> <p></p>Saini has played 46 first-class matches in which he has taken 128 wickets at 28.46 including four five-wicket hauls. <p></p> <p></p>Apart from the two changes, the remaining of the playing XI remains the same. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Rahane said India have prepared plans against the returning David Warner who missed the opening two matches as he was recovering from a groin injury. "David Warner is a quality player and we respect him, and we have plans (for him)," he said. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India Playing XI:</strong> Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj