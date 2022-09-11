<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia vs New Zealand</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The 3rd ODI, At Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Australia vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction AUS VS NZ 2022: Best players list of AUS vs NZ, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Australia &amp; New Zealand will take place at 9:20 AM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 9:50 AM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>AUS vs NZ My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>David Warner (c), Tom Latham, Alex Carey, Steven Smith (vc), Martin Guptill, Mitchell Santner, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>AUS vs NZ Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Australia:</strong> Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson. <p></p> <p></p><strong>New Zealand:</strong> Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Fin Allen, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson