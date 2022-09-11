AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia vs New Zealand

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The 3rd ODI, At Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns

TOSS: The match toss between Australia & New Zealand will take place at 9:20 AM IST

Start Time: 9:50 AM IST

Venue: Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns

AUS vs NZ My Dream11 Team

David Warner (c), Tom Latham, Alex Carey, Steven Smith (vc), Martin Guptill, Mitchell Santner, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

AUS vs NZ Probable XI

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Fin Allen, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson