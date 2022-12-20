Brisbane: Australia have maintained their unbeaten Test status at home this summer and closed in on booking a spot at next year’s World Test Championship final with a decisive six-wicket victory over a disappointing South Africa in Brisbane on Sunday.

The win sees Australia move further ahead at the top of the World Test Championship standings, while South Africa are overtaken by India and drop to third as a result of the loss, the ICC said in a statement.

The Test match was over in less than two days as Australia’s strong bowling attack – with some assistance from a bowler-friendly surface at The Gabba – made light work of South Africa’s batters with an impressive team performance.

The Cricket fraternity was seemingly unimpressed with the Gabba pitch and huge names like Virender Sehwag, Michael Vaughan, and Harsha Bhogle tweeted about it and expressed their disappointment. Even Ricky Ponting said that “I think Gabba pitch will get a poor rating, I have never seen anything like this here”

Now the ICC have slammed the Gabba pitch and given it a below-average rating. The match referee Richie Richardson said that variable bounce and movement made it “very difficult for the batters” to bat for a long time. “Overall, the Gabba pitch for this Test match was too much in favour of the bowlers. There was extra bounce and occasional excessive seam movement. The odd delivery also kept low on the second day, making it very difficult for batters to build partnerships,” Richardson said.

“I found the pitch to be “below average” as per the ICC guidelines since it was not an even contest between bat and ball,” he added.

Under the ICC Pitch and Outfield monitoring process, the venue has received one demerit point for the rating of “below average.” A venue is prohibited from hosting any international cricket for a period of one year after it has received five demerit points, which remain active for a total of five years.