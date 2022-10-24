Perth: The defending Champion Australia would take on the current Asian Champions Sri Lanka at the Optus Stadium, Perth in an attempt to record their first victory of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Aaron Finch-led Aussies side lost their first match against New Zealand in the opening match of super 12.

The Asian Champions Sri Lanka started their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a loss against Namibia in the group stage but has been on the winning track ever since. They defeated Ireland in a really dominant manner in their first match of the super 12 stage.

Both teams would be looking forward to win the match get in a better position in the Group 1 of the super 12.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the T20 World Cup 2022,Australia vs Sri Lanka

What date will T20 World Cup 2022, Australia vs Sri Lanka be played?

Australia vs Sri Lanka will take place on October 25, Tuesday.

Where will T20 World Cup 2022, Australia vs Sri Lanka be played?

Australia vs Sri Lanka will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

What time will T20 World Cup 2022, Australia vs Sri Lanka begin?

Australia vs Sri Lanka will begin at 4:30 AM IST.

Where will T20 World Cup 2022, Australia vs Sri Lanka be broadcasted?

Australia vs Sri Lanka will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2022, Australia vs Sri Lanka?

Australia vs Sri Lanka is available to be streamed live on the Disney plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Squads

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Kane Richardson

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Pathum Nissanka