AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Women vs India Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Match 1 of CWG Women’s Cricket 2022, At Edgbaston, Birmingham

My Dream11 Team Australia Women vs India Women Dream11 Team Prediction AUS-W vs IND-W 2022: Best players list of AUS-W vs IND-W, Australia Women Dream11 Team Player List, India Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Australia Women & India Women will take place at 4:00 PM IST

Start Time: 4:30 PM IST and 12:00 PM Local Time

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

AUS-W vs IND-W My Dream11 Team

Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Beth Mooney, Harmanpreet Kaur, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma (vc), Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Alana King, Jess Jonassen

AUS-W vs IND-W Probable XI

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh.