Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Australia A Women vs India A Women Prediction India A Women Tour of Australia – Cricket Tips For Today’s 2nd T20 Match AU-A-W vs IN-A-W at Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast: In the match number two of the three-match T20 series, Australia A Women will once again host India A Women at the Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast. The visitors (India A Women) had a tough start off the 3-match T20 series as they suffered a nine-wicket loss from the hands of Australia A in the first match between the two teams. India Women managed to post an ordinary score of 112/9. After the top-order collapse, no. 7 batswoman Nuzhat Praween’s 44-ball 43 saved the grace for the women in blue. Despite losing Tahlia McGrath early on, Elyse Villani’s 36-ball 62 and Sammy Jo-Johnson’s 24-ball 48 kept the scoring rate up. The duo added an unbeaten 68-run stand for the second wicket in only six overs. Their contributions helped Australia A to chase down the target with 53 balls to spare.

TOSS – The toss between Australia A Women vs India A Women will take place at 8 AM (IST).

Time: 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast

My Dream11 Team

Shafali Verma (C), Veda Krishnamurthy, Elyse Villani (VC), Devika Vaidya, Tahlia McGrath, Heather Graham, Annabel Sutherland, Josie Dooley (wk), T P Kanwar, Mansi Joshi and Maitlan Brown.

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Probable Playing XIs

Australia A Women: Bridget Patterson, Elyse Villani, Tahlia McGrath, Josie Dooley, Erin Burns, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano, Sammy Jo Johnson, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

India A Women: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Priya Punia, Devika Vaidya, Veda Krishnamurthy (C), D Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Mansi Joshi, T P Kanwar.

SQUADS

Australia A Women: Georgia Redmayne, Bridget Patterson, Tahlia Wilson, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia Mcgrath, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Erin Burns, Heather Graham, Belinda Vakarewa, Amanda Wellington, Maitlan Brown, Abbabel Sutherland.

India A Women: Sushma Verma, Nuzhat Parween, Veda Krishnamurthy, Priya Punia, Shafali-Verma, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Daylan Hemalatha, Anuja Patil, Devika Vaidya, Tanusree Sarkar, Arundathi Reddy, Renuka SIngh, Manali Dakshni, Tanuja Kanwer.

