Australia All-Rounder Cameron Green Can Miss The First Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test Against India

India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy is all set to get underway on February 9 in Nagpur. The series is a gateway to the World Test Championship final for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

The Indians have dominated Australia in the last few years, both home and away, and a series win in the coming series will set them up for their second consecutive WTC final.

Ahead of the series opener, Australia are sweating over the fitness of all-rounder Cameron Green. The youngster suffered an injury during the Boxing Day test against South Africa earlier this year.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald feels that if Cameron Green is unable to bowl in the first Test, Australia can play him as a pure batter. However, with players like Peter Handscomb and Matt Renshaw, who have experience of playing red-ball games in India in the squad, they are likely to get a nod ahead of Green.

"Where he's (Green) positioned at the moment, his biggest challenge is bowling," McDonald told reporters on Sunday.

"There is a lack of loading there, and one of the key reasons around us getting into this camp early is to make sure that we're ready to go for the rigours of what the bowling unit (is) going to encompass.

"Building confidence is the main thing, setting him up to succeed if he was to play in that first Test match, having enough time, that will be the critical question.

"We value his batting first and foremost really. He's a batter in our top six and we value that. His bowling is a very nice bonus."

Notably, Australia have already lost Mitchell Starc for the series due to injury .