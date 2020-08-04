The cricket boards of Australia and West Indies have postponed their upcoming three-match T20I series, scheduled to be held in October, after the ICC Men’s T20 Wold Cup was cancelled this year.

The series was to serve as a warm-up to the T20 World Cup but will now be rescheduled to coincide with the marquee event either in 2021 or 2022.

The three matches were to be held in Townsville, Cairns and the Gold Coast on October 4, 6 and 9 respectively.

With the series cancelled, the players from both the countries will now be free to appear in the IPL 2020 which will get underway from September 19 in the UAE.

“Together with @windiescricket, we have agreed to postpone the Twenty20 series originally scheduled for Queensland in October,” Cricket Australia tweeted on Tuesday. “Serving as warm-ups for the ICC T20 World Cup, the series will now coincide with the rescheduled T20 World Cup in Australia, in either 2021 or 2022,” it added.

However, there’s still no clarity over whether Australia will tour England for a white-ball series early September.

Australia had already postponed their ODI tour of Zimbabwe which was to get underway from last Sunday.

Several international series have either been postponed or cancelled in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, cricket at international level has now resumed with England hosting West Indies for a three-match Test series last month before welcoming Ireland for three T20Is.

England next face Pakistan in a three-Test series beginning Wednesday.

Indian cricketers, along with a host of international stars, will soon be seen in action again at the IPL 2020 which starts September 19 and ends on November 10.