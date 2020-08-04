The cricket boards of <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/australia-cricket-team">Australia</a> and <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/west-indies-cricket-team">West Indies</a> have postponed their upcoming three-match T20I series, scheduled to be held in October, after the ICC Men's T20 Wold Cup was cancelled this year. <p></p> <p></p>The series was to serve as a warm-up to the T20 World Cup but will now be rescheduled to coincide with the marquee event either in 2021 or 2022. <p></p> <p></p>The three matches were to be held in Townsville, Cairns and the Gold Coast on October 4, 6 and 9 respectively. <p></p> <p></p>With the series cancelled, the players from both the countries will now be free to appear in the IPL 2020 which will get underway from September 19 in the UAE. <p></p> <p></p>"Together with @windiescricket, we have agreed to postpone the Twenty20 series originally scheduled for Queensland in October," Cricket Australia tweeted on Tuesday. "Serving as warm-ups for the ICC T20 World Cup, the series will now coincide with the rescheduled T20 World Cup in Australia, in either 2021 or 2022," it added. <p></p> <p></p>However, there's still no clarity over whether Australia will tour England for a white-ball series early September. <p></p> <p></p>Australia had already postponed their ODI tour of Zimbabwe which was to get underway from last Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>Several international series have either been postponed or cancelled in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. <p></p> <p></p>However, cricket at international level has now resumed with England hosting West Indies for a three-match Test series last month before welcoming Ireland for three T20Is. <p></p> <p></p>England next face Pakistan in a three-Test series beginning Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>Indian cricketers, along with a host of international stars, will soon be seen in action again at the IPL 2020 which starts September 19 and ends on November 10.