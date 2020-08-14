Australia has named a 21-man squad for their upcoming tour of England on Friday and three uncapped players have made the squad and are in line to make international debuts. Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe and Daniel Sams have made the squad on the back of good performances in the domestic circuit.

Also, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, and Marcus Stoinis are in line for recalls for Australia’s first international matches in nearly six months.

With the series starting from September 4 – Aaron Finch, as expected, is set to lead the side. Three T20Is and equal number of ODIs will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

The Australian squad members not taking part in the subsequent Indian Premier League (which begins September 19 in the UAE) will quarantine for two weeks when they return home.

Australia’s T20 and ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa