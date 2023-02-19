The name of Rishabh Pant came up every time in this Border Gavaskar Trophy whenever India seemed to struggle. Pant was one of the biggest assets for Team India in red-ball cricket. He was also a match-winner lot of times when India took on the Aussies.

However, due to an unfortunate and horrific accident, The southpaw had to be ruled out of the crucial four-match test series against Australia. Fans and former cricketers alike expressed how they were missing the dynamic Rishabh Pant in the match.

Team India suffered a batting collapse as the top order failed to perform. Both Virat and Rohit got a start but couldn't take it far. Kohli suffered an unfortunate LBW dismissal and got out after scoring 44 runs. It was Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin's 114 runs partnership helped India get into a steady position.

When India were teetering at 139 for 7, Pant's remarkable stats were shown on air multiple times. However, he was remembered by experts and fans for more than just his bat. Sunil Gavaskar missed his chirpy nature behind the stumps. During Australia's second innings, the legendary cricketer delivered an emotional message to Pant in the commentary box.

"Australia are lucky that Rishabh Pant is not there. He would have had a fair bit to say, not necessarily to the batters but certainly to his teammates. Rishabh if you are listening, we are missing you, get well soon," Gavaskar said.

Australia have managed to put 61 runs on board at the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the second day in their second innings. Ravindra Jadeja managed to send Usman Khawaja back with the help of a stunning catch from Shreyas Iyer.