With mystery shrouded over the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Aaron Finch is mentally preparing for any eventuality.

The ICC’s Chief Executives Committee (CEC) is meeting on Thursday to discuss the financial impact and the way forward after original calendar was thrown out of the window in wake of the deadly virus wreaking havoc globally.

“I think we might have to get our heads around a T20 World Cup that might be postponed for a month, two months, three months, whatever it has to be,” Finch told SEN Radio.

Finch says if banning the crowd from stadiums is the way ahead then so be it as players can easily adjust to the new reality. “But as long as we can get live sport up and running. Whether that’s with crowds or not, I don’t think that makes any difference to the players,” he said.

Australia played an ODI against New Zealand at home in front of empty stands and Finch said despite the initial strangeness, players got used to it. “We played one ODI against New Zealand with no crowd (and it) was really strange for first four or five overs, but then you got into your work,” he said.

Finch felt that the authorities might have to get ‘creative’ including hosting Test matches at one venue, echoing the views of countryman Josh Hazlewood who has made a similar suggestion for the upcoming home Test series against India later this year.

“I think we might have to get a little bit creative with how we do that (as part of a new-look schedule). Whether that’s setting up and playing two Test matches in one hub or something like that,” he said.