Australian coach Justin Langer, during a recent docu-series titled ‘The Test’, admitted that India skipper Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world he has seen. Recalling an incident from the second Test in Perth against India, Langer said how Kohli had made him feel like a punching bag on the third day.

“I remember that afternoon (feeling) like a punching bag. We can’t fight back because it felt like we had our hands behind our backs and we just had to take it,” Langer said in Amazon’s recently released series.

In that Test, Kohli slammed his 25th Test ton as he scored 123 runs from 257 balls to help India post 283. The tourists eventually lost the Test by 146 runs. The loss also allowed Australia to level the series 1-1.

The series also shows how all the strategizing of the hosts was Kohli centric. Kohli was successful with the bat and as captain becoming the first skipper to lead India to a Test series win in Australian soil.

“You must be feeling the double standards the way their captain is carrying on and we sort of have to be careful. Imagine if we behaved two out of ten (of) that,” he said to his team.

“We were 1-0 down but I felt that day Virat was getting under our skin,” Langer added after Kohli gave a send-off to couple of Australian batsmen in the second innings.

In the docu-series, Langer also hails skipper Tim Paine for leading the team from the front and setting benchmarks.

The series also gives fans a glimpse of the post-Steven Smith era and his arrival into the side after serving a year ban along with David Warner for ball-tampering.