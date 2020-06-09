Australia cricketer Matthew Wade reckons that sledging is a futile exercise against the Indian team as they end up using that to their advantage. Virat Kohli is particularly known to thrive on provocation and not the one to shy from getting involved in verbal exchanges on the field himself.

Australia Test captain Tim Paine in the past has also talked about how he consciously avoided sledging his India counterpart fearing that could spur him on to perform well.

And Wade echoes the view saying he would prefer staying quiet come the four-match Test series against India later this year.

“They’re a hard team, they use it to their advantage very well,” Wade said on Tuesday. “Virat is very clever the way he uses his words or his body language. So they use it as an advantage now. To be honest, I don’t really want to engage too much into that.”

“I know that they thrive off that energy that comes between two players. They’re probably as good at doing that as anyone in the world at the moment, so it’s something I might stay away from this time,” he added.

Before welcoming India, Australia may end up touring England for a limited-overs series in September and the 32-year-old hopes to make the cut.

“I’d love to be on that tour,” Wade said.

However, allrounder Glenn Maxwell, who took a break from cricket last year to deal with personal issues, is due for a recall and could pip Wade to make the squad.

“I’d say Glenn would come back into that team, he’s one of the best players in the world at T20 so he’ll come back in at some stage. I see myself as that spare player, the spare batter, the spare keeper … so that’s what I’m probably striving to maintain,” he said.