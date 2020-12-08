STAT ATTACK | Australia End India’s T20I Unbeaten Streak in 2020; Kohli Becomes Second Captain to Win Series in All Formats Down Under

Australia derailed India's undefeated streak in 2020 with a 12-run win in the third T20I on Tuesday. Virat Kohli and Co. were riding high on confidence with a 10-match winning streak in T20Is before the game. <p></p> <p></p>Team India had a great run in T20I cricket in 2020 as they register back-to-backs series win against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia. The last time when India suffered an away T20I defeat was in February 2019 against New Zealand in Hamilton. <p></p> <p></p>Apart from the defeat in the last T20I, India had a great run in the series as they claimed 2-1 win and players achieved several milestones. Virat Kohli became the only captain in world cricket to beat Australia in all three-formats after former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli guided India to a historic Test series win in 2018/19 by 2-1 on Australian soil, on the same tour, the Men in Blue beat the hosts in ODIs by 2-1. With the win in recently concluded T20I series, the Indian skipper completed his trinity of series-win in Australia. <p></p> <p></p>With an 85-run knock on Tuesday, Kohli also managed to equal Rohit Sharma's tally of most 50-plus scores in T20Is. The Indian duo is on the top of the tally with 25. Kohli is yet to hit a century in T20Is while Rohit has struck four. It was also Kohli's first T20I half-century in 363 days. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, chasing a 187-run target in third T20I opener KL Rahul departed for a duck, which was his first since his debut in 2016. The flamboyant opening was dismissed on a duck on his debut against Zimbabwe in Harare. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, in the second T20I, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal equalled Jasprit Bumrah's tally of 59 wickets. Chahal is now the joint highest-wicket taker for India in T20Is with India's pace spearhead.