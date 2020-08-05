Australia have unfinished business in England: Steve Smith on Drawing Ashes

Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith made his Test comeback after serving a ban for ball-tampering in the Ashes last year and despite skipper, Tim Paine’s side retained the urn for the first time since 2001 with a 2-2 scoreline, Smith feels they have ”unfinished business” in England.

Smith’s comments were published in Cricket Australia’s website, where he said, “To know that we’d got the Ashes back was pretty special, unfortunately, we could not win it and that is something I still want to do.”

“From my personal perspective, I think it’s unfinished business.

“It’s great to retain the Ashes but it just doesn’t sit right with me when you don’t win it.

“So I probably left at the end of the fifth test (feeling) more disappointed than a sense of achievement.”

Smith was awarded the Compton-Miller Medal as a player of the series after scoring 774 runs at an average of 110.57 from four tests.

Smith would soon be seen leading the Rajasthan Royals in UAE in the upcoming season of the IPL.