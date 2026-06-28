Australia knock India out with record chase to reach Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals

India’s campaign in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 came to a heartbreaking end as Australia produced the highest successful run chase in the tournament’s history to register a commanding six-wicket victory at Lord’s on Sunday. Chasing a challenging target of 171, Australia rode on superb half-centuries from Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner to complete the chase with an over to spare, ending India’s hopes of reaching the semifinals.

Australia seal semi-final spot, knock India out

The defeat meant India finished third in Group 1 with six points from five matches, while Australia and South Africa progressed to the last four with eight points each. It was another painful exit for Harmanpreet Kaur’s side despite posting one of their best batting performances of the tournament.

India had looked firmly in control after captain Harmanpreet Kaur produced a sensational late assault to power her side to 170/4, a total that appeared competitive on a surface offering something for both batters and bowlers. However, Australia’s experienced middle order absorbed the early pressure before launching a clinical chase that eventually rewrote the Women’s T20 World Cup record books.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Needing a strong start, Australia suffered an early setback when Renuka Singh trapped Georgia Voll leg-before in the opening over. Voll departed for just four, briefly lifting Indian spirits in what was a must-win encounter.

However, Renuka’s opening over also contained four wides and conceded 11 runs, allowing Australia to recover quickly. Returning from injury, Phoebe Litchfield looked confident from the outset as she struck consecutive boundaries off Kranti Gaud in the second over before Beth Mooney joined the attack with two boundaries of her own.

Litchfield ensured Australia finished the Power-play strongly by smashing a six off the first ball of the sixth over before collecting another boundary, taking Australia to 49/1 after six overs despite the early wicket.

India finally found another breakthrough immediately after the Power-play through their premier spinner Shree Charani. The left-arm spinner produced a superb delivery that trapped Litchfield as she attempted to accelerate. Litchfield departed for a composed 24 from 25 deliveries, an innings featuring two fours and a six,but Australia’s response was immediate.

India’s 170 not enough as Australia seal historic win

Ellyse Perry walked in with positive intent and signalled her approach by striking two boundaries in her first three deliveries. At the other end, Mooney continued rotating the strike before attempting to break free against Deepti Sharma. Looking to slog-sweep a full delivery, Mooney mistimed her shot high into the air, allowing Radha Yadav to complete a comfortable catch.

Mooney’s dismissal for 22 from 20 balls gave India renewed hope while Deepti achieved another personal milestone by claiming the 356th wicket of her international career. At 82/3, India sensed an opening. Instead, Perry and Ashleigh Gardner combined to produce the match-defining partnership.

The experienced duo gradually shifted momentum towards Australia through intelligent strike rotation before launching an aggressive assault against India’s bowlers. Gardner immediately took on Radha Yadav, smashing a four and a six during the 13th over, while Perry continued finding regular boundaries to keep the asking rate comfortably under control.

Gardner cleared the ropes once again in the 15th over while Perry continued piercing the infield with elegant drives. Harmanpreet searched desperately for a breakthrough and even handed the ball to Shafali Verma in an attempt to break the partnership, but the move failed as Australia comfortably collected another 12 runs.

The turning point came in the 17th over. Renuka Singh, India’s most experienced pace bowler, endured a difficult spell as Perry completed her half-century off just 33 balls with another boundary. The over leaked 17 runs and effectively ended India’s hopes of making a comeback.

Perry eventually fell in the final over after a magnificent 56 from just 38 deliveries, striking eight boundaries, but by then the damage had already been done. Gardner ensured there would be no late twist.

The Australian all-rounder reached her fifty from only 28 balls with a boundary off Deepti Sharma and remained unbeaten on 53 as Australia completed the chase in 19 overs, sealing not only a semifinal place but also the highest successful run chase in Women’s T20 World Cup history.

Earlier, India had produced one of their finest batting displays of the tournament after Harmanpreet elected to bat first upon winning the toss.

Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma began cautiously, scoring only three runs in the opening over while assessing the conditions at Lord’s.

Once settled, Mandhana quickly found her timing. She collected consecutive boundaries off Kim Garth in the second over before adding another four in the following over as India steadily built momentum.

Shafali initially played the supporting role before launching a counterattack against Ashleigh Gardner. The aggressive opener hammered a six and a four in the fourth over before adding another boundary in the final over of the Power-play, helping India reach 43 without loss after six overs.

The opening partnership continued frustrating Australia’s bowlers.

Shafali particularly enjoyed batting against Gardner, striking another four and a six in the ninth over as the opening stand crossed fifty and then sixty, putting India in an excellent position.

Australia finally broke through in the 10th over when captain Sophie Molineux clean bowled Shafali for a fluent 34 from 26 deliveries. Her entertaining innings included three fours and two sixes and provided India with an impressive 66-run opening partnership.

Mandhana continued anchoring the innings while Jemimah Rodrigues settled quickly with an early boundary. However, India’s momentum suffered a setback through a costly misunderstanding between the pair.

Mandhana called for a quick single, but Rodrigues, committed to playing a reverse sweep, could not respond in time. The confusion resulted in Mandhana being run out for 38 from 37 balls after an otherwise well-constructed innings featuring six boundaries.

With India suddenly losing two wickets in quick succession, captain Harmanpreet Kaur walked in and immediately took charge.

Alongside Jemimah, she rebuilt the innings sensibly through clever strike rotation and timely boundaries. The pair guided India past the 100-run mark in the 14th over before Harmanpreet shifted gears dramatically during the death overs.

She began attacking Annabel Sutherland with boundaries before consistently finding gaps and converting singles into twos. Jemimah also accelerated by hitting a six in the 19th over as India crossed the 150-run mark.

Australia’s fielding standards slipped noticeably during the closing stages as Rodrigues was dropped twice. Sensing the opportunity for a stronger finisher, India retired her out after a useful 34 from 28 deliveries, which included one four and one six. The final over belonged entirely to Harmanpreet.

The Indian captain unleashed a breathtaking assault, smashing three consecutive sixes to bring up her half-century from just 25 deliveries before falling off the very next ball. Her explosive 56 from only 26 deliveries, decorated with six fours and three sixes, lifted India to an imposing 170/4.

Brief Scores: India 170/4 in 20 overs(Harmanpreet Kaur 56, Smriti Mandhana 38, Shafali Verma 34; Sophie Molineux 2-46) lost to Australia 172/4 in 19 overs (Elyssa Perry 56, Ashleigh Gardner 53*,Phoebe Litchfield 24;Shree Charani 2-32, Deepti Sharma 1-31) by six wickets.

With IANS Inputs.