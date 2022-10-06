Australia Name Squad For T20I Series Against England Before T20 World Cup

Melbourne: Australia will continue to rotate their players as they search for the best combination to defend their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title on home soil.A host of experienced players will skip the first match of Australia’s vital three-game series against England in Perth on Sunday and re-join the squad for the second clash against their old rival in Canberra on October 12.

Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell will miss the series opener against England and will instead stay on the east coast of Australia following the second game of their ongoing series against the West Indies, before joining up with the remainder of the squad in Canberra.

It means Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson and Nathan Ellis are all recalled for the series against England and are likely to feature in Perth, while emerging all-rounder Cameron Green will once again get the chance to further push his T20 World Cup credentials after he was also named to take on the Ashes rival.

Green is not currently in Australia’s 15-player squad for the T20 World Cup, but teams have until October 9 to make changes to their squad without requiring a medical reason.

The 23-year-old could also still feature given Stoinis has been battling a side injury and will need to prove his fitness against England, while Marsh only just returned to Australia’s side despite not being able to bowl. It leaves Australia with plenty of options ahead of their T20 World Cup defence and chair of selectors George Bailey said it was vital for his team to be fresh heading into the four-week event that starts later this month.

“The high-performance team and selectors have planned these matches to ensure our squad get to the World Cup fresh and ready to perform. Some squad members travelled to Perth early to begin preparations slightly earlier than the main squad and a handful of others will not make the trip to Perth,” Bailey said.

He added, “With some players remaining on the east coast, it provides further opportunity for Nathan Ellis and Daniel Sams who both performed well in India. Likewise, Mitchell Swepson was a part of last year’s World Cup squad and continues to provide good depth in our T20 spin bowling department.”

Australia series against England:

T20I 1: Sunday, Oct 9: Perth Stadium

T20I 2: Wednesday, Oct 12: Manuka Oval

T20I 3: Friday Oct 14: Manuka Oval

Australia squad against England (Perth): Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson

Australia T20 World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

(ICC)