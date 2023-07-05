Australia Request More Security For 3rd Ashes Test At Headingley Following Sledging Incidents That Forced Steve Smith's Mother To Leave Lord's Stadium

Australian cricket players have requested more security for the families during the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley after reports of England fans forcing Steve Smith's mother to leave Lord's Test.

The 2023 Ashes has been a cracking series so far. While the scorecard shows 2-0 to Australia, England have played some bold cricket too. The series has also been surrounded by controversies with players from both teams having a go at each other. In the first Test, Ollie Robinson made a controversial remark on Aussie veteran Ricky Ponting, justifying sledging and the trend continued in the second Test as well with Stuart Broad and Alex Carrey getting involved in a heated exchange.

The second Test also saw two controversial decisions being made which further spiced up the rivalry. In the first incident, Ben Duckett was caught by Mitchell Starc at fine leg but the third umpire ruled it not out as he felt that the ball touched the ground when Starc took the catch.

The second controversy was a bigger one which saw Jonny Bairstow being given out after Alex Carey shattered the stumps when Bairstow wandered out of the crease, assuming that the over has ended.

Bairstow's wicket created a huge uproar from the England fans and media who called Aussies 'cheaters'. A few Aussie players were also sledged by the MCC members when they were heading towards their dressing room.

Australian Cricket Team Request For More Security Ahead Of 3rd Ashes Test At Headingley Meanwhile, as per reports, the Australian cricket team has requested more security for the third Ashes Test after it was reported that the mother of Steve Smith had to leave the stadium following continuous taunts from English fans. While the fans were not aware of the lady's relationship with Smith, they recognised her nationality.