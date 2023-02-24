Australia Skipper Pat Cummins ruled Out Of Third Test Against India

Australia Skipper Pat Cummins ruled Out Of Third Test Against India

Updated: February 24, 2023 1:51 PM IST | Edited By: plaiw

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Cummins, who left for Sydney after the second Test due to family reasons will not return to India before the third Test in Indore from March 1. Notably, Cummins' mother is unwell and the Australian captain wants to spend time with her..

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score and Upd...

Leave Captaincy: Ian Healy's Advice To Pat Cummins, Suggests...

Australia Skipper Pat Cummins ruled Out Of Third Test Agains...

Ian Healy Wants Pat Cummins To Quit Captaincy And Focus On H...

Just Watch The Professionalism: When Ravi Shastri Asked Indi...

Advertisement