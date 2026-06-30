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Australia storm into Women’s T20 World Cup final as Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner outclass West Indies

Beth Mooney smashed an unbeaten 61 while Ashleigh Gardner starred with bat and ball as Australia defeated West Indies to reach the Women's T20 World Cup final for a record eighth time.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 01, 2026, 12:40 AM IST

Published On Jul 01, 2026, 12:40 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 01, 2026, 12:40 AM IST

Australia beat West Indies

Australia beat West Indies (ICC - X)

Australia once again showed why they remain the team to beat in ICC tournaments, producing a clinical performance to defeat West Indies by eight wickets in the first semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup at The Oval on Tuesday. The six-time champions comfortably chased down a modest target to book their place in the tournament final for the eighth time.

The victory was built on a disciplined bowling display before Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner guided Australia home with an unbeaten partnership, sealing the chase with seven overs still left.

Australia’s bowlers restrict West Indies to 125

After winning the toss, Australia opted to bowl first and quickly took control despite a steady start from the West Indies openers.

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The Caribbean side suffered an early setback even before the match got underway as star all-rounder Deandra Dottin had to leave the field briefly due to a minor medical issue. She later returned to bat, but West Indies struggled to build momentum for most of their innings.

Captain Hayley Matthews looked comfortable during her knock of 30 from 28 balls and added 47 runs for the opening wicket with Qiana Joseph. However, Australia’s bowlers struck back immediately after the partnership was broken.

Georgia Wareham dismissed Matthews with her very first delivery, while Joseph’s slow knock of 16 from 22 balls added pressure on the middle order.

West Indies then lost wickets at regular intervals, slipping from 47/1 to 83/6 as Australia’s spin attack tightened its grip.

Shemaine Campbelle made 22, while Dottin returned to score an unbeaten 26 off just 16 deliveries. Along with Jannillea Glasgow (15), she added 42 valuable runs for the seventh wicket to help West Indies reach 125/7.

Ashleigh Gardner was Australia’s standout bowler with figures of 2/13. Georgia Wareham claimed 2/17, while captain Sophie Molineux picked up 2/30.

Beth Mooney leads another flawless chase

Australia made a positive start to the chase, although they lost Georgia Voll (16) and Phoebe Litchfield (4) inside the powerplay.

From there, Beth Mooney once again proved why she is regarded as one of the best big-match players in world cricket.

The left-armer played with total control, rotating the strike on a regular basis and punishing any loose deliveries. She reached her half-century in just 29 balls and never allowed West Indies back into the contest.

Gardner complemented her perfectly after her impressive spell with the ball, remaining unbeaten on 35 as the pair stitched together an unbroken 84-run partnership for the third wicket.

Mooney finished unbeaten on 61 off only 36 balls as Australia raced to 127/2 in just 13 overs, completing one of the most dominant victories in Women’s T20 World Cup knockout history.

Australia one win away from another world title

The convincing victory underlined Australia’s strength in all departments as they marched into yet another ICC final.

There was a slight concern when Ellyse Perry walked off the field during the chase with a quad issue, although Australia will hope the experienced all-rounder is fit before Sunday’s title clash.

With both their bowlers and batters firing at the right time, Australia now head into the final full of confidence as they chase a record-extending seventh Women’s T20 World Cup title.

Brief Scores: West Indies 125/7 (Hayley Matthews 30, Deandra Dottin 26; Ashleigh Gardner 2/13, Georgia Wareham 2/17) lost to Australia 127/2 (Beth Mooney 61, Ashleigh Gardner 35*), by eight wickets.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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