A stunning Test! We witnessed a brilliant comeback by South Africa at the Wanderers. At the end of Day 3, the equation was simple. The hosts needed 122 runs to win and India needed 8 wickets. What was supposed to be an epic showdown in the first session on Day 4 turned into a dull affair. The heavens decided to open up as it was pouring down steadily. Two sessions were washed out and given that the forecast for Day 5 wasn’t that great, everyone was getting frustrated. After all, what had been a brilliant game deserved a result. But with some good luck, we finally resumed the final session with plenty of cloud cover. It was expected that the Indian pacers would trouble the batters and to be honest, they did get some help from the pitch. But the aggressive intent of the South African batters put the bowlers under pressure. They went a bit overboard at times and on more than one occasion, bouncers went over Rishabh Pant and into the fence. The South African batters were brilliant though. Riding on a bit of luck, they never let India get back in the game. Dean Elgar was sensational with his 96* and led his team to series leveling victory. It was the first time that India were beaten by South Africa at the Wanderers and the final Test in Cape Town promises to be an epic battle between these two sides.