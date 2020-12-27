An overcast sky greeted India and Australia on the second morning of the second Test currently underway at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and it was Pat Cummins who made the most of it, snagging two quick wickets in the opening hour of play. India were 90/3, still trailing by 105 runs in their first innings when the lunch-break was taken with Hanuma Viihari (13*) and captain Ajinkya Rahane (10*) putting up a solid defense to prevent a collapse.

The day began with Pujara and Gill playing and missing several deliveries. Australia didn’t do themselves any favour by dropping Gill again – on 28 – when Tim Paine failed to hold on to an edge off Cummins. Gill then started timing a few which were put away for fours.

But then the debutant ran out of luck as Cummins produced another edge which was caught by a diving Paine in front of the first slip thus bringing an end of a mixed 45 off 65, an innings that featured eight fours. He may have been let off twice during his maiden foray in Test cricket but Gill has given indication he’s one for the long haul.

One brings two. The adage was proved again as Cummins then induced an edge from Pujara in his next over which was easily pouched by Paine. Pujara scored 17 off 70 with one boundary.

Losing two wickets in quick time must have refreshed Indian team’s memory of the dreadful collapse in Adelaide. However, that prospect has so far been kept at bay with Vihari and Rahane blunting the Aussie attack.

The ball is still moving and India have their task cut out.

Brief Scores: India 90/3 (Shubman Gill 45; Pat Cummins 2/26) trail Australia 195 (Marnus Labuschagne 48; Jaspit Bumrah 4/56) by 105 runs on Day 2