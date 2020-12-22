Steve Smith is widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen to have played Test cricket and his surreal consistency in the format has often been compared with the legendary Don Bradman. However, Smith may be a world-class batsman who has dominated bowlers across the world but there are times when he has been outfoxed and the Australian will never shy away from admitting when he comes out as the second best.

He was in excellent touch during the white-ball matches against the visiting Indian team and thus it wasn’t wrong to expect he will carry that form into Test cricket as well. However, as it turned out, in the first contest between India and Australia in Adelaide, Smith was dismissed for just one off 29 by offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

And Smith, who averages 62.31 in 74 Tests, agrees that Ashwin got the better of him in the day-night affair.

“I just nicked one that didn’t spin, unfortunately, that happens sometimes. I thought it was pretty well bowled, to be honest,” Smith was quoted as saying by ANI. “The two balls prior spun a bit and got a bit grip of the wicket and the next one was kind of sidespin which skidded off. I didn’t play as well as I would have liked. It was some decent bowling.”

However, Smith said he will apply himself better the next time against Ashwin and hopefully play the Indian bowler better. “Playing in Australia and playing in India is a bit different, the ball doesn’t spin as much as it spins in India. He is a good bowler, he has played a lot of cricket now. He is a world-class performer. I know he got the better of me the other day, hopefully, I will learn something and move forward. And play him a little bit better in the next game,” Smith said.

Australia went on to win the first Test by eight wickets thanks to a surreal spell from their pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins who shared nine wickets between them to shot India out for 36 on the third day.

The second Test will start from December 26 in Melbourne.