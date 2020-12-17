Prithvi Shaw’s poor technique was once again exposed as the India opener gets dismissed for a second-ball duck in the first day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday. Opting to bat first, Team India was off to a disastrous start as Mitchell Starc bowls a perfect inswinging delivery to shatter Shaw’s woodwork in the very first over. What’s more interesting about Shaw’s dismissal is the prediction of it – former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who was in the commentary box, on day 1 of the day-night Test, got it spot-on after predicting India opener’s flaw in batting.

Ponting, who also coaches Delhi Capitals – a popular team in Indian Premier League, explained how Shaw has a tendency to leave a gap between his bat and pad while playing in-coming deliveries. “If he does have a chink in his armour it’s the ball which does come back into him,” Ponting said on-air.

“He’s very comfortable playing the ball away from his body. He does get his head in line with the ball but he doesn’t commit his front foot to the line of the ball and quite often leaves a big gap between bat and pad and that’s where the Aussies will target.”

The 21-year-old Shaw’s selection as an opener for the first Test ahead of in-form Shubman Gill had raised a mnay eyebrows as the latter fared better in the practice matches. In his last 10 outings, Shaw has had scores of 0, 0, 7, 10, 9, 0, 0, 19, 40 and 3.

Love it when cricket pundits are able to predict plays on air. Has to have a good cricketing acumen to do it consistently #quality https://t.co/AI5rMsUJbv DK (@DineshKarthik) December 17, 2020

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test against Australia on Thursday. The visiting team were 41 for 2 in the opening session of the pink-ball Test versus Australia in Adelaide.

Pujara (17 batting, 88 balls) safely negotiated the testing first session after the wickets of Shaw and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (17). Agarwal did the hard work in the first hour but then got an in-dipper from Pat Cummins that cut back sharply to breach through his defences.

Captain Virat Kohli (5) when dinner break was taken at the completion of 25 overs. The Australian pace troika of Starc (1/17), Pat Cummins (1/3) bowled a very steady line comprising mostly of fuller deliveries but to the credit of the unbeaten Indian duo, they didn’t look very jittery.