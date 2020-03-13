Australia pacer Kane Richardson, who is part of the team’s squad for New Zealand ODI series at home starting Friday, has been tested for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and has been withdrawn from the first ODI in Sydney.

According to various reports, Richardson returned from South Africa – Australia’s last assignment – with a sore throat and has now been quarantined with the results of the test are expected this afternoon.

Sean Abbott has been called as the cover for the match. The first ODI and the entire series will be played behind close doors in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins come in for Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson from their last ODI v South Africa for Australia while for New Zealand Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and ISh Sodhi come in for Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Hamish Bennett from their last ODI v India.

“Our medical staff are treating this a typical throat infection but we are following Australian Government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days,” cricket.com.au quoted a Cricket Australia spokesperson as saying.

“Once we receive the results of the tests and Kane recovers in the next few days we expect he will re-join the team. We will not be making further comment until something changes,” he added.