105.4 Trent Boult to Tim Paine, 1 run, Direct hit and it would have been close! On a length and around off, Paine taps it towards point. There is a yes and no situation and the batters eventually go for it. Nicholls from gully gets to the ball and has a shy at the striker’s end but misses. HN probably picked the wrong end. Head was in even if that would have hit the stumps. Paine’s end is where he needed to go.