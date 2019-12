20.2 Pat Cummins to Henry Nicholls, out, OUT! Umpire’s call! It is clipping the top of leg pole! Cummins has two in two and Nicholls bags a first-baller. A horrible start this for Kiwis. They have lost two wickets in the 14 balls bowled today and they are staring down the barrel now. Cummins from around the wicket bowls it full and on the stumps. Nicholls shuffles right across and misses the flick shot. He is flush on the front pad right in front of the stumps. A huge shout and up goes the finger. HN reviews. Replays roll in and they show that the on-field call is the right one. Nicholls trudges back, New Zealand do not lose a review though. Cummins is on a hat-trick.