14.1 Colin de Grandhomme to Joe Burns, out, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! That is an excellent nut from Colin de Grandhomme to get rid of Burns. Another low score for JB. A well-deserved wicket for Colin. He has been good so far, he though has troubled Warner a lot more but gets his partner. It is the perfect outswinger. It is slightly fuller, it starts on middle and then shapes away.