Hello and a warm welcome to Day 3 of the final Test between Australia and New Zealand. Probably for the first time in this series we saw some fight from the visitors. However, they need to keep that going as they are still quite behind in this game. They trail by another 391 runs, that though is secondary as their first aim will be to avoid the follow-on. They would hope the current pair which is set to continue the good work and the rest to also contribute when their chance arrives. Australia, on the other hand, will be looking to pick wickets at regular intervals. The wicket did offer some purchase to the bowlers yesterday. It will be interesting to see how it plays today.