We are all set to commence this highly anticipated series. The umpires make their way out to the middle and the Australian players are in a huddle beyond the boundary line. They disperse to take their respective positions on the field as the South African openers stride out towards a really green looking pitch. Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee will look to get their team off to a steady start but will be facing Mitchell Starc first up and he will begin proceedings with the new ball. Let’s play…