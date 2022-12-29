'Stay In The Crease, It's Not That Hard': Mitchell Staarc's Warning To South Africa Batter

New Delhi: Australian pacer Mitchell Starc fired a warning to South African batter Theunis de Bruyn to stay inside the crease at the non-strikers’ enduring the fourth day’s play of 2nd Test between Australia and South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. After dismissing the Proteas for 189 runs in the first innings, the Baggy Greens scored 575 runs for the loss of eight wickets. In return, they have dismissed nine opposition batters for 177 runs in 62.2 overs in the second inning.

During the match while Mitchell Starc was operating for the Pat Cummins-led side, he paused for a while to warn the South African batter Theunis de Bruyn against leaving the crease at the non-striker’s end.

After delivering his third ball, Starc warned South Africa’s No. 3 batter, De Bruyn, to stay inside the crease and also gave him a piece of advice. He was caught saying, “Stay in the crease. It’s not that hard. It’s (the crease) there for a reason mate!” on the stump mike.

“Stay in your crease, it’s not that hard!” Part 2 of Starc v de Bruyn ? #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/I6bPWXAOSX 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 29, 2022

This incident is the second time that Starc has warned an opposition batter to stay inside the crease. Before this incident, Starc had warned England captain Jos Buttler. That event took place during the third T20I between Australia and England at the Manuka Oval in Canberra in October.