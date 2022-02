Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be without the services of Kusal Mendis as he has tested positive for Covid-19. The side may be a bit depleted but they have a few quality players in their ranks. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka are two exciting batters while Wanindu Hasaranga is probably one of the best all-rounders going around in T20 cricket. So, this side can give Australia a run for their money. An exciting clash is coming our way, so stay tuned for all the updates.