Sri Lanka will take that last defeat with a grain of salt. They looked down and out but then the likes of Nissanka and the skipper, Shanaka made them believe. In the end, the tailenders almost got them over the line but it wasn’t meant to be. Another big setback for the visitors is that marquee player Wanindu Hasaranga has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss tonight’s clash but Kusal Mendis is available for selection. So, will the Aussies seal the deal tonight? Or will Sri Lanka make them wait a little longer and make things interesting? We’ll find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.