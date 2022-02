Australia were always expected to win this series on their home turf and the Kangaroos have lived up to the expectations quite well. Though they would have loved some more runs from their batting unit, the bowlers have down their job quite well. On the batting front, Ben McDermott and Josh Inglis have scored some runs but they would want to get some more runs under their belt before some of the senior players return back to the fold. We might see some experimentation from the Aussies in this game and it will be interesting to see how they go about their business with series already sealed.