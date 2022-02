Sri Lanka did shuffle things up and tried Lahiru Kumara in the previous game. He didn’t disappoint much as he chipped in 2 wickets. Something similar can be expected in this game with Praveen Jayawickrama and Ramesh Mendis having a go. With the series in their hand, Australia too can test their bench. Will Aaron Finch and his men whitewash Sri Lanka? Or will Sri Lanka end the series on a high? We will find out soon. Toss and teams news coming up shortly.