Australia vs West Indies 1st Test, Perth: When And Where To Watch On TV, Live Streaming Details, Probable XIs & More

Perth: Australia will host West Indies for a two-match Test series. The series will commence on November 30 at Perth Stadium, Perth. The series is part of the World Test Championship. Australia start the series as favourites. They are placed at the helm of the WTC points table and a win against West Indies will significantly boost their chances of reaching the final.

West Indies, on the other hand, are placed sixth and face a must-win situation if they need to keep their final hopes alive. However, beating Australia in Australia will not be easy for West Indies as West Indies have not won a Test in Australia since 1997. This will also be the teams’ first Test series in seven years.

AUS vs WI 1st Test Predicted XIs

Australia Playing XI- David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

West Indies predicted XI – Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Shamrah Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

Australia vs West Indies Head-to-Head Stats (Tests)

Played- 116 | Australia- 58 | West Indies- 32 | Draw 25 | Tied- 01

Australia vs West Indies When and Where To Watch And Live Streaming Details

Match Timings – 9.30 AM IST

Live Broadcast – Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming SonyLIV App