Australia’s women’s team has made history by defeating New Zealand in the first ODI. On 4 April, Australia won by 6 wickets in the opening match of the series of 3 matches played at Mount Maunganui. It was the 22nd consecutive win in the ODI format of the Australian women’s team. the women’s team of Australia has broken the world record of the men’s team of their country.

The Australian men’s team had a record of winning 21 ODIs in a row, which they did between 11 January 2003 and 24 May 2003. At the same time, the women’s team did not lose a single match between 12 March 2018 and 4 April 2021.

Australian team Started the winning league against Indian Women Cricket team in Vadodara on March 12, 2018 by 8 wickets and later they defeated Indian team by three consecutive winnings. Here is the list of winning series by Australian women’s Cricket team.

vs India 3-0

vs Pakistan 3-0

vs New Zealand 3-0

vs England 3-0

vs West Indies 3-0

vs Sri Lanka 3-0

vs New Zealand 3-0

vs New Zealand 1-0*